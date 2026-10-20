Why is 'Ramayana's advance booking delayed?

A trade source told the outlet, "Usually, for big films, the distributor's share is 52.5% in Week 1, 45% in Week 2 and 37.5% in Week 3."

"But the distributors of Ramayana are reportedly demanding a 60% revenue share in the first week, 50% in the second week, and 40% in the third week."

"This is significantly higher than the usual sharing terms followed for big-budget films."