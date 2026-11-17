Advance ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday started on November 17.

Regular advance bookings for major multiplex chains and general screenings will open at 12:00pm IST.

The film can be booked through popular online ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District.

The first phase of ticket sales will focus on Infinity Vision-certified screens and leading national multiplex chains, with bookings for other cinema formats expected to follow.