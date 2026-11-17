'Avengers: Doomsday' booking in India: How to book, formats, prices
What's the story
Marvel fans in India can now book their tickets for the upcoming superhero film, Avengers: Doomsday. The advance booking opened on Tuesday midnight, giving audiences a month to secure their seats before the film's release. Starring Hollywood A-listers Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, among others, the movie is one of the most awaited releases of the year. It will hit Indian theaters on December 17, a day ahead of its US release on December 18.
Booking information
Ticket sales start for Infinity Vision-certified screens
Advance ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday started on November 17.
Regular advance bookings for major multiplex chains and general screenings will open at 12:00pm IST.
The film can be booked through popular online ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District.
The first phase of ticket sales will focus on Infinity Vision-certified screens and leading national multiplex chains, with bookings for other cinema formats expected to follow.
Release formats
Film to release in multiple formats
Avengers: Doomsday will be available in several theatrical formats for audiences who prefer watching large-scale superhero films on premium screens.
These include 2D, 3D, 4DX, ScreenX, and Marvel Studios's Infinity Vision presentation (subject to availability at individual cinema locations).
The initial advance booking phase is expected to prioritize Infinity Vision-certified screens.
Infinity Vision tickets are going as high as ₹2,000 in certain cities.
Film details
More about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
One of the most talked-about aspects of Avengers: Doomsday is Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel universe. However, he won't be reprising his iconic role as Tony Stark/Iron Man. Instead, he'll play Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.
The film also stars Evans as Steve Rogers and Hemsworth as Thor.
It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu to cater to Marvel's diverse fan base across India.