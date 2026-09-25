'Drishyam: The Conclusion' advance booking to start soon
What's the story
Makers of Drishyam: The Conclusion have announced that advance booking for the film will open on Sunday, September 27. The movie, which is a part of the Drishyam franchise, will be released in cinemas on October 2. The announcement was made on Instagram with the tagline "Aakhri hisse ki shuruaat ke liye rahiye ready advance mein," indicating that this is the final chapter in the story.
Film insights
Cast and crew of 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'
Drishyam: The Conclusion will see the return of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Tabu, Kamlesh Sawant, Mrunal Jadhav, and Ishita Dutta in their respective roles.
It also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.
The movie is backed by Star Studio18 and paid for by Panorama Studios under the direction of Abhishek Pathak, who has also co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.
Story progression
About the 'Drishyam' franchise
The upcoming film is the third installment of the Drishyam franchise after Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022).
It continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they try to safeguard a secret linked to a criminal investigation.
Meanwhile, Pathak confirmed earlier that this film will have a different plot from the Malayalam Drishyam 3 starring Mohanlal.