'Drishyam: The Conclusion' advance booking to start soon

Drishyam: The Conclusion will see the return of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Tabu, Kamlesh Sawant, Mrunal Jadhav, and Ishita Dutta in their respective roles.

It also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

The movie is backed by Star Studio18 and paid for by Panorama Studios under the direction of Abhishek Pathak, who has also co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.