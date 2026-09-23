No 'Drishyam 4' in sight, confirms director Abhishek Pathak
What's the story
Abhishek Pathak, the director of the Drishyam franchise, has confirmed that there are no plans for a fourth installment in the Hindi series. Speaking to Variety India, he said that Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is set to release on October 2, will be the last film in this version of the story. "So there's no possibility of revisiting the Hindi 'Drishyam' for sure," said Pathak.
Diverging paths
Hindi and Malayalam versions now on separate paths
Pathak also clarified that the Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam are now on separate paths.
"I think they might have a story which they want to take forward. And obviously, the story is moving in two different trajectories. They have a completely different screenplay and story going on," he said.
The difference was established earlier this year when Pathak revealed his film would not simply follow in Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam Drishyam 3's footsteps.
Final chapter
Ending the story, not leaving room for a sequel
The title change from Drishyam 3 to Drishyam: The Conclusion was a deliberate move to mark the end of the Hindi franchise.
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor reprising their roles. New additions include Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.
Pathak said the ending was a creative decision, not an attempt to leave room for another sequel. "Every story has to end...there won't be another Drishyam in this franchise for sure," he said.
Filmmaker's perspective
Pathak on knowing when to end a franchise
Pathak also shared his views on knowing when to end a franchise.
He said, "I think it's always good to end the trilogy if it's getting done beautifully."
"I think we need to stop and just let the film live its life on its own, rather than stretching it beyond what it requires. I think that's the reason why we decided to say that this will be the last stop for the franchise."