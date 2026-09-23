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Home / News / Entertainment News / No 'Drishyam 4' in sight, confirms director Abhishek Pathak
No 'Drishyam 4' in sight, confirms director Abhishek Pathak
'Drishyam 3' will be the last film in Hindi

No 'Drishyam 4' in sight, confirms director Abhishek Pathak

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 23, 2026
12:50 pm
What's the story

Abhishek Pathak, the director of the Drishyam franchise, has confirmed that there are no plans for a fourth installment in the Hindi series. Speaking to Variety India, he said that Drishyam: The Conclusion, which is set to release on October 2, will be the last film in this version of the story. "So there's no possibility of revisiting the Hindi 'Drishyam' for sure," said Pathak.

Diverging paths

Hindi and Malayalam versions now on separate paths

Pathak also clarified that the Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam are now on separate paths.

"I think they might have a story which they want to take forward. And obviously, the story is moving in two different trajectories. They have a completely different screenplay and story going on," he said.

The difference was established earlier this year when Pathak revealed his film would not simply follow in Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam Drishyam 3's footsteps.

Final chapter

Ending the story, not leaving room for a sequel

The title change from Drishyam 3 to Drishyam: The Conclusion was a deliberate move to mark the end of the Hindi franchise.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor reprising their roles. New additions include Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj.

Pathak said the ending was a creative decision, not an attempt to leave room for another sequel. "Every story has to end...there won't be another Drishyam in this franchise for sure," he said.

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Filmmaker's perspective

Pathak on knowing when to end a franchise

Pathak also shared his views on knowing when to end a franchise.

He said, "I think it's always good to end the trilogy if it's getting done beautifully."

"I think we need to stop and just let the film live its life on its own, rather than stretching it beyond what it requires. I think that's the reason why we decided to say that this will be the last stop for the franchise."

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