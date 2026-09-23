No 'Drishyam 4' in sight, confirms director Abhishek Pathak

Pathak also clarified that the Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam are now on separate paths.

"I think they might have a story which they want to take forward. And obviously, the story is moving in two different trajectories. They have a completely different screenplay and story going on," he said.

The difference was established earlier this year when Pathak revealed his film would not simply follow in Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam Drishyam 3's footsteps.