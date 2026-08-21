'Toxic' advance bookings open: Yash-starrer has earned ₹8cr already
What's the story
The advance bookings for Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have opened in India. The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is slated to release on August 26 and aims to be a major pan-India release. The opening of advance sales gives the film five days to build its pre-release momentum.
Social media
Yash announced advance bookings on X
Yash took to his official X account to confirm the opening of advance sales.
He shared a message reflecting on the making of the film, saying, "A fairy tale isn't just what this film is. It's also what making it was."
"One string of thought, talent from everywhere, each doing right by their craft, avalanching into TOXIC. 'Peculiar Alchemy,' as our Director calls it. 5 days to go. Book now (sic)."
Global release
Film targeting global release across over 12,000 screens
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is reportedly targeting a global release across more than 12,000 screens.
Trade tracker Sacnilk has reported the expected screen count, but the final number has not been officially confirmed by the makers.
As per the portal, Toxic has already earned ₹3.74cr, which goes up to ₹8.25cr when block seats are included.
The film will be released in Kannada, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.
Cast and certification
Cast and crew of film
The film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Mohandas has written and directed the movie.
Ahead of its theatrical release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups received its A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.
The movie has reportedly been cleared without any cuts, but two minor modifications have reportedly been requested.