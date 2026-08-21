'Toxic' advance bookings open: Yash-starrer has earned ₹8cr already

Yash took to his official X account to confirm the opening of advance sales.

He shared a message reflecting on the making of the film, saying, "A fairy tale isn't just what this film is. It's also what making it was."

"One string of thought, talent from everywhere, each doing right by their craft, avalanching into TOXIC. 'Peculiar Alchemy,' as our Director calls it. 5 days to go. Book now (sic)."