'Jana Nayagan' advance bookings: Tamil Nadu leads the way

The Tamil 2D version of Jana Nayagan has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's advance booking collections, earning nearly ₹14.69cr from over 6.3 lakh tickets sold.

The Telugu and Hindi versions contributed around ₹18.98L and an estimated ₹4.77L respectively to the collection.

Tiruppur Subramanian, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' and Exhibitors' Association, told PTI, "We are showing in 1,000 screens of the 1,168 in Tamil Nadu."