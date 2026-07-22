'Jana Nayagan' advance bookings: Tamil Nadu leads the way
What's the story
The advance bookings for Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, have reportedly received a phenomenal response. The action drama has crossed the ₹15 crore mark in India alone. This figure was achieved through the sale of over 6.45 lakh tickets for 8,876 shows nationwide on its opening day alone!
Regional dominance
'We are showing in 1,000 screens...'
The Tamil 2D version of Jana Nayagan has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's advance booking collections, earning nearly ₹14.69cr from over 6.3 lakh tickets sold.
The Telugu and Hindi versions contributed around ₹18.98L and an estimated ₹4.77L respectively to the collection.
Tiruppur Subramanian, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners' and Exhibitors' Association, told PTI, "We are showing in 1,000 screens of the 1,168 in Tamil Nadu."
State performance
'Despite the film being leaked, people will want...'
Subramanian added, "We knew that despite the film being leaked, people will want a theatre experience, too."
"There has been no question about that among theatre owners and distributors."
Meanwhile, Karnataka follows closely with nearly ₹4.33cr, while Kerala has contributed around ₹1.36cr.
The film has also witnessed encouraging pre-sales in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh regions.
Director's statement
Director H Vinoth clarifies political stance of 'Jana Nayagan'
Director H Vinoth clarified that Jana Nayagan is not a criticism of any individual or political party.
Speaking to India Today, he said, "There is direct politics in it, but it doesn't target or criticize anyone. It talks about unity and working for the people."
He also explained the meaning behind the film's title, whose protagonist was introduced as the "Torch Bearer of Democracy" in the first-look poster.
Release date
Film's release was delayed due to this reason
The film was originally expected to arrive in theaters earlier. However, its release was pushed back after delays related to CBFC certification.
During the postponement, portions of the film also surfaced online through unauthorized leaks before the makers completed the certification process.
The action drama has now received an 'A' certificate from CBFC ahead of its theatrical debut on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan boasts an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj.