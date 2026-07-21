'Jana Nayagan' likely to debut with whopping ₹100cr global collection!
What's the story
After several hurdles, including a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) delay and an online leak before its release, Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan is set to hit theaters on Thursday. And the film is expected to open strongly at the box office. Trade experts predict it could rake in up to ₹100 crore globally on its opening day.
Box office battle
'Will people come for the second weekend?'
The film is set to face competition from The Odyssey. However, trade experts believe that the two films cater to different audiences and won't affect each other's performance.
Ramesh Bala, a prominent trade expert, told Variety India, "It will certainly have a big opening."
"Since it also faced piracy and the entire movie was leaked before the election, many people have already watched it."
"Whether people will come for the second weekend? We don't know that."
Earnings forecast
Film could surprise with pleasant numbers, say experts
Bala also predicted the film's global earnings, saying, "For opening day, I expect something between ₹75 to ₹100 crore worldwide. Because movies like Leo have done ₹150 crore, but this will not do those numbers."
Akkshay Rathie, an exhibitor and director of Aashirwad Theatres Pvt Ltd, echoed Bala's sentiments. He said that Jana Nayagan could surprise with pleasant numbers despite the earlier piracy leaks.
Rathie further opined that it won't find competition from The Odyssey, due to different target audiences.