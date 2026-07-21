'Jana Nayagan' likely to debut with whopping ₹100cr global collection!

The film is set to face competition from The Odyssey. However, trade experts believe that the two films cater to different audiences and won't affect each other's performance.

Ramesh Bala, a prominent trade expert, told Variety India, "It will certainly have a big opening."

"Since it also faced piracy and the entire movie was leaked before the election, many people have already watched it."

"Whether people will come for the second weekend? We don't know that."