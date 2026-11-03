Advance bookings for 'Ramayana: Part One' hit ₹75cr worldwide
Ramayana: Part One is set for a huge debut, with advance bookings already hitting ₹75 crore worldwide.
Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi predicts the Hindi version alone could bring in ₹50-65 crore on day one, while regional versions may add another ₹45-50 crore.
The buzz suggests this could be one of the biggest openings for an Indian film.
Sony Pictures to distribute 'Ramayana' overseas
The film isn't just stopping at India: Sony Pictures is handling the film's overseas distribution and a China-specific title, Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince, has also emerged as part of the film's international positioning, with a possible release across 20,000-25,000 screens.
By tapping into new markets and highlighting its cultural story and diverse cast, Ramayana hopes to connect with audiences everywhere and follow in the footsteps of Indian hits like Dangal.