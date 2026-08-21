Advance bookings open for 'Toxic' on over 12,000 screens worldwide
Entertainment
Advance bookings are now live for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas.
The film is set for a massive worldwide release on over 12,000 screens (final count still to be announced).
Yash called making the movie "a fairy tale" and encouraged fans to grab tickets before it hits theaters in five days.
'Toxic' to release in 6 languages
Toxic features a stacked cast (Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth) and will be out in Kannada, English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.
Two minor modifications have reportedly been requested, and after KGF: Chapter 2 earned more than ₹1,200 crore worldwide, expectations are sky-high for Yash's next big project.