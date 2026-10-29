Advance sales for 'Ramayana' ₹15.57 cr across 191 cities
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's new film Ramayana is already making waves before its release, pulling in ₹15.57 crore from advance ticket sales as of 8am IST on Thursday, October 29, 2026.
Approximately 2.97 lakh tickets have been snapped up across 191 cities, and the buzz is only growing ahead of its November 5 theatrical release.
Hindi version leads 'Ramayana' sales
Most fans are going for the Hindi version, which accounts for a huge chunk of sales, ₹13.07 crore, while the Kannada version follows with ₹2.04 crore.
Markets like the National Capital Region (NCR) and Bengaluru are driving these numbers. The excitement picked up even more after a successful Los Angeles premiere on October 28.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also features Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, promising a star-studded launch across multiple languages.