Advani gets surprise 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups's birthday poster
Entertainment
Kiara Advani just got a bold birthday surprise: a new poster for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, showing her as Nadia in a striking red look.
The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash alongside her, is a gangster action drama set to hit theaters on August 26, 2026.
'Toxic' bilingual shoot with ensemble cast
Toxic was shot in both Kannada and English and will be dubbed into several languages. The cast is stacked with Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth joining the leads.
The teaser "Ladies & Ladies" focuses on the female cast, and the song "Tabaahi" highlights Yash and Kiara's chemistry.
Music comes from Vishal Mishra, Ravi Basrur, and Tanishk Bagchi.