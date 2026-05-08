Advani revives 'Salaam-e-Ishq' with 'Salaam-e-Ishq 2' focusing on 3 couples
Entertainment
Nikkhil Advani is reviving his 2007 romance film Salaam-e-Ishq with a sequel, Salaam-e-Ishq 2.
This time, the story will focus on three couples navigating love, fate, and the challenges of relationships today: think commitment issues, societal pressures, and personal dilemmas.
The script is in progress and the film is planned to go into production early next year, marking Advani's return to romance after over 10 years.
Advani's 'The Revolutionaries' for Prime Video
Alongside the sequel, Advani is also associated with The Revolutionaries, a new series for Prime Video inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal's book about young freedom fighters who took on British rule.
With Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Saraf in the cast, it's set to stream later this year.