Advani revives 'Salaam-e-Ishq' with 'Salaam-e-Ishq 2' focusing on 3 couples Entertainment May 08, 2026

Nikkhil Advani is reviving his 2007 romance film Salaam-e-Ishq with a sequel, Salaam-e-Ishq 2.

This time, the story will focus on three couples navigating love, fate, and the challenges of relationships today: think commitment issues, societal pressures, and personal dilemmas.

The script is in progress and the film is planned to go into production early next year, marking Advani's return to romance after over 10 years.