Advani says Mohandas's narration made 'Toxic' role most fulfilling
Kiara Advani says her role as Nadia in the upcoming film < em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is her most creatively fulfilling yet.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash in a double role, the film immediately drew Kiara in with Mohandas's narration and the depth of her character.
She shared that Mohandas's narration left her genuinely captivated.
Advani details Nadia's complexity in 'Toxic'
Kiara describes Nadia as a mix of strength, vulnerability, madness, and detachment: "all the meat an actor longs for."
She prepared by diving into Nadia's emotions before working on things like body language and voice.
She also gave a shoutout to co-stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth for bringing something special to the film's cinematic universe.
Toxic was shot in Kannada and English but will hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam too.