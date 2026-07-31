Advani says Mohandas's narration made 'Toxic' role most fulfilling

Kiara Advani says her role as Nadia in the upcoming film < em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is her most creatively fulfilling yet.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash in a double role, the film immediately drew Kiara in with Mohandas's narration and the depth of her character.

She shared that Mohandas's narration left her genuinely captivated.