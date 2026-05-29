Advani says 'Toxic' changed how she sees love personally
Kiara Advani stars in Toxic, a film she says completely changed how she sees love.
Playing Nadia, a character who's detached and liberated, Kiara shared, "With Toxic, I think it completely changes the way you see the man-woman dynamic. And in fact, even for me, when Geetu Mohandas narrated the script to me, it took a while for me to understand that okay, this is also normal. It may be gray, it may be not in your conventional space, but there's a certain liberation in love,"
The story looks at relationships in a way that's not always black and white, but still feels freeing.
Bilingual 'Toxic' shoot filmed scenes twice
Shooting Toxic wasn't easy: every scene had to be filmed twice, once in English and once in Kannada. Kiara had to memorize new lines overnight, which kept things challenging.
The movie also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Though the release (originally set for June 4) has been delayed more than once, Kiara remains optimistic about sharing this unique take on love with everyone.