Advani says 'Toxic' changed how she sees love personally Entertainment May 29, 2026

Kiara Advani stars in Toxic, a film she says completely changed how she sees love.

Playing Nadia, a character who's detached and liberated, Kiara shared, "With Toxic, I think it completely changes the way you see the man-woman dynamic. And in fact, even for me, when Geetu Mohandas narrated the script to me, it took a while for me to understand that okay, this is also normal. It may be gray, it may be not in your conventional space, but there's a certain liberation in love,"

The story looks at relationships in a way that's not always black and white, but still feels freeing.