Affleck combines filmmaking experience with practical AI and GPU knowledge
Ben Affleck isn't just an actor: he's a genuine tech enthusiast.
He knows Python and has worked extensively with GPUs, getting hands-on with the tools that power today's digital filmmaking.
He even digs into machine learning, including convolutional neural networks, tensors, and feature extraction, and explained how these systems can help with tasks such as separating a subject from a green-screen background.
Affleck helping build film AI
Affleck's curiosity led him to have access to conversations with some of the biggest AI companies like OpenAI and run his own visual effects firm before launching Artists Equity.
By teaming up with engineers, he's helping create new tech made specifically for filmmakers, showing how AI can boost creativity while giving artists more control over their work.