Affleck matriarch dies at age 83 from cardiopulmonary arrest
Entertainment
Ben and Casey Affleck's mom, Chris Anne Affleck, died on June 2, 2026, at Ben's home in Los Angeles. She was 83.
The official cause was cardiopulmonary arrest, with pancreatic cancer as a contributing factor.
No autopsy was done.
Harvard graduate and 35 year teacher
Chris Anne was born in New York City, graduated from Harvard, and spent 35 years as a teacher before retiring.
Even after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last December, she made it to her grandson Atticus's high school graduation just days before her passing, a final wish fulfilled.
She leaves behind five grandchildren and is remembered for her deep commitment to family and education.