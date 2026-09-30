Affleck reflects on parents' deaths and mother's 35-year teaching career

Ben Affleck recently opened up about losing both his parents this year, sharing on Kerry Washington's podcast how their passing made him reflect on his childhood and his mom's sacrifice and commitment.

He spoke warmly about his mom, who taught for 35 years, saying, "I've certainly learned to sort of even more deeply appreciate my mom and really value and see what she did and what the sacrifice and commitment that she made and how complete it was," and his parents' deaths "caused me to start thinking about my own childhood in ways that have been a little bit different."