Affleck reflects on parents' deaths and mother's 35-year teaching career
Ben Affleck recently opened up about losing both his parents this year, sharing on Kerry Washington's podcast how their passing made him reflect on his childhood and his mom's sacrifice and commitment.
He spoke warmly about his mom, who taught for 35 years, saying, "I've certainly learned to sort of even more deeply appreciate my mom and really value and see what she did and what the sacrifice and commitment that she made and how complete it was," and his parents' deaths "caused me to start thinking about my own childhood in ways that have been a little bit different."
Affleck reads letters revealing mother's ambitions
Reading letters from his mom's younger days gave Affleck a new perspective: he realized she had dreams and ambitions before becoming a teacher.
"First off, it's this young woman, full of life and ambition and dreams," he shared.
The recent losses have made him appreciate his mom's life and choices even more.