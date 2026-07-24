Affleck reveals prenatal depression during tough 1st trimester on Instagram
Entertainment
Reality TV star Jen Affleck just got real on Instagram about her tough first trimester, sharing that her fourth pregnancy has brought back heavy prenatal depression and sent her to some "dark places."
She thanked everyone (family, friends, and even strangers) who helped remind her she wasn't alone.
Affleck says slowing down helped
At 27, Jen is juggling a new state, three kids, and another on the way.
She admitted some days felt "impossible," but slowing down and asking for help made a difference.
Jen says this experience has shifted her focus toward family and inner strength as she gets ready to welcome baby number four with husband Zac.