Affleck says parents' deaths this year reshaped his childhood perspective
Entertainment
Ben Affleck recently shared how losing his mom and dad this year has deeply changed him.
In a new GQ interview, he talked about the impact of their deaths just two months apart, saying it made him rethink his childhood and realize that life doesn't always wrap up with a clear ending like in movies.
Affleck's brother dedicates 'Company' at Venice
Affleck admitted his relationship with his father was complicated and not a very close one for the last few years of his life, but these losses have given him new appreciation for his mother's strength.
His brother Casey honored their parents at the Venice Film Festival by dedicating his film Company to them.
On a brighter note, Ben is gearing up to release his new movie Animals, premiering on Netflix and in select theaters October 9.