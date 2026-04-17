After 16 years Shah wins 'London Dreams' bounced check case

Singhs convicted over 'London Dreams' check

The court found producers PJ Singh and Gita Bhalla Singh guilty and ordered them to pay up within 90 days or face nine months in jail.

London Dreams, starring Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, struggled with money problems during filming, with Shah and the stars even cutting their fees to get it finished.

Even though the film didn't do well at the box office, Shah kept making movies (like The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond), showing just how complicated Bollywood finances can get: why honoring payments really matters.