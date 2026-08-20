After August 5 premiere 'The Shards's audiobook streams jump 1,100%

After the Hulu and FX adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's The Shards premiered on August 5, Spotify streams for the audiobook shot up by a wild 1,100%.

The show, created by Ryan Murphy and starring Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, and Kaia Gerber, follows a group of Los Angeles high schoolers dealing with life (and a serial killer) in the 1980s.