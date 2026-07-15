After CBFC delay Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' releases July 23
Entertainment
After months of waiting, Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is officially set to release on July 23, 2026.
The movie faced a seven-month delay thanks to censorship roadblocks with the CBFC, who originally refused to clear it for theaters.
It was supposed to drop during Pongal but got pushed back while the certification drama played out.
CBFC grants 'Jana Nayagan' a certificate
The film's certification battle ended up in court, where things dragged on before the CBFC finally gave it an A certificate.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (a regular guy turned symbol of resistance) alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol as the villain.
The movie will hit screens with First Day First Show starting at 6am for fans.