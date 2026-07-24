After government promises, Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike
Entertainment
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist and educator, wrapped up his 26-day hunger strike on Thursday night after getting written promises from government officials and MPs to address his demands for student welfare.
Medanta Hospital says he's "stable and alert," which is a relief for everyone following his health.
Wangchuk extended fast during Centre talks
Wangchuk stayed on a liquid diet under close medical care at Medanta.
He extended his fast by two days because negotiations with the Centre were continuing, which agreed to review exam accountability, support families of deceased students, and not target peaceful protesters.
Wrapping up, Wangchuk asked everyone protesting to stay peaceful.