After Parton's passing, classic hits reenter Billboard Hot 100
Entertainment
After Dolly Parton's passing, her classic hits are back in a big way: several have reentered the Billboard Hot 100 and even hit new all-time highs.
It's a powerful reminder of how much her music still means to people, and how streaming is bringing country legends like Dolly to new listeners everywhere.
Langley logs 20th straight week No.1
"9 To 5" jumped back up to No. 18, "Here You Come Again" and "Islands In The Stream" returned to the top 50, and for the first time ever, Dolly's original "I Will Always Love You" landed at No. 27.
Her song "Jolene" also hit its highest spot ever at No. 16.
Meanwhile, Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" just made history with its 20th straight week at No. 1: proof that country music is having a major moment right now.