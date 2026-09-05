After Parton's passing, classic hits reenter Billboard Hot 100

"9 To 5" jumped back up to No. 18, "Here You Come Again" and "Islands In The Stream" returned to the top 50, and for the first time ever, Dolly's original "I Will Always Love You" landed at No. 27.

Her song "Jolene" also hit its highest spot ever at No. 16.

Meanwhile, Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" just made history with its 20th straight week at No. 1: proof that country music is having a major moment right now.