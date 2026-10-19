After posing with fans in Juhu, Shroff's car was shot
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff was all smiles posing with kids and fans at a football turf in Juhu, Mumbai.
Just a few hours later, his car was shot at.
Security tightened outside Khan's residence
The shooting has put Bollywood on edge, with extra security now outside Salman Khan's house too.
The fact that this happened hours before the incident after Shroff's friendly fan meet is making several Bollywood celebrities concerned, with security tightened outside Salman Khan's residence.
Actress Jaswir Kaur's photos from earlier that day highlight how much love Shroff gets from fans, even as safety becomes a bigger concern for stars.