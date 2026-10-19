After posing with fans in Juhu, Shroff's car was shot

The shooting has put Bollywood on edge, with extra security now outside Salman Khan's house too.

The fact that this happened hours before the incident after Shroff's friendly fan meet is making several Bollywood celebrities concerned, with security tightened outside Salman Khan's residence.

Actress Jaswir Kaur's photos from earlier that day highlight how much love Shroff gets from fans, even as safety becomes a bigger concern for stars.