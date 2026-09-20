Telugu thriller 'Agadha' to hit ZEE5 on September 25
What's the story
The mystic thriller Agadha, directed by MS Raju and starring Kamakshi Bhaskarla, will be available on ZEE5 from September 25. The film was released in theaters on August 14 and received a mixed response. Bhaskarla plays Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman whose life changes drastically after a series of unexplained deaths and the mysterious suicide of her cousin.
Plot details
Here's what happens in 'Agadha'
The film follows Mahadevi's quest for answers as she delves into a forbidden forest cave. Here, she encounters a supernatural entity called Agadha.
The thriller also stars Shravan Reddy and Ulka Gupta in pivotal roles, along with Jovika Vijay Kumar, Roshan Basheer, Bhanu Chander, and Vanitha Vijayakumar.
Box office
'Agadha's box office collection and crew
According to trade analyst Sacnilk, Agadha has grossed over ₹1.44 crore at the box office and recorded a total India net collection of ₹1.3 crore.
The film was produced by Kasi Visalakshi Balusu under the Sri Adi Varaha Productions banner.
It featured cinematography by Nani Chamidishetty and music by Mikkin Aruldev and Rakesh Venkatapuram.