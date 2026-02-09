OTT: When, where to watch Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis'

Ikkis tells the story of Second Lieutenant Khetarpal, the youngest soldier to receive the Param Vir Chakra . The film is set during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, where Khetarpal, 21, sacrificed his life for India. It also follows his father, Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal ( Dharmendra ), who visits Pakistan three decades later. Ahlawat plays Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar in this biographical war drama.

Swansong

'Ikkis' was Dharmendra's final film

Ikkis was a farewell to Dharmendra, who passed away just over a month before its release. In an interview with SCREEN, writer Pooja Ladha Surti spoke about working with the legend. She said, "When we narrated the script, he shared that when he went to Punjab, his father, a school headmaster, had a neem tree. When we found a similar location during scouting...he was elated." "I remember the zeal he had; it's something even the younger lot doesn't possess."