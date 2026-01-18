'Agatha Christie's Seven Dials': Where was it filmed?
Entertainment
"Agatha Christie's Seven Dials," released January 15, 2026, brings the 1920s crime vibe to life with real locations across Bristol and the West of England.
The show transformed spots like Bridewell Street, Corn Street, and Arnos Vale Cemetery into vintage London scenes, giving everything a more authentic feel.
Real places meet classic mystery
Filming also took over Bath's Abbey Green for lively town scenes, while Westonbirt House and Badminton Estate stood in for the story's grand manor.
For some dramatic flair, the crew headed to Ronda in Malaga for cliffside views and a bullring moment.
Sets built at Bristol's Bottle Yard Studios tied it all together—making you feel like you've stepped straight into 1925.