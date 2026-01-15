Agatha Christie's 'The Seven Dials Mystery' hits Netflix, filmed in West Country
Agatha Christie's The Seven Dials Mystery just dropped on Netflix, bringing a fresh murder mystery set in a classic country house.
The series stars Martin Freeman and Helena Bonham-Carter, and was shot across some seriously scenic spots in the West Country—think Bristol, Bath's Great Pulteney Street, and the West Somerset Railway.
Scenic filming spots & local perks
Filmmakers picked places like the West Somerset Railway for its gorgeous views; location manager Dee Gregson said they wanted to show off the area's beauty.
The cast stayed at Dunster's historic Luttrell Arms Hotel (Bonham-Carter loved the interiors).
In Bath, crews even removed modern signs to keep things authentic.
Local officials say the production generated "direct income" for the council and had an impact on the wider local economy, with production companies spending on accommodation and hospitality and, in this case, making generous donations to local organizations, as Councillor Manda Rigby put it.