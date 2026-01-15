Agatha Christie's 'The Seven Dials Mystery' hits Netflix, filmed in West Country

Scenic filming spots & local perks

Filmmakers picked places like the West Somerset Railway for its gorgeous views; location manager Dee Gregson said they wanted to show off the area's beauty.

The cast stayed at Dunster's historic Luttrell Arms Hotel (Bonham-Carter loved the interiors).

In Bath, crews even removed modern signs to keep things authentic.

Local officials say the production generated "direct income" for the council and had an impact on the wider local economy, with production companies spending on accommodation and hospitality and, in this case, making generous donations to local organizations, as Councillor Manda Rigby put it.