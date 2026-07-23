Aggarwal and Talpade's 'The India Story' tackles pesticide farming
Entertainment
Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade star in The India Story, a courtroom drama about pesticide farming and its impact on public health.
The film arrives in theaters July 24, with advance bookings starting July 23.
Presented by Zee Studios and in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is written and produced by Sagar B Shinde.
Aggarwal, Talpade highlight food safety issues
Aggarwal calls the film "more than just a movie," hoping it gets people talking about food safety, a topic that affects millions every day.
Talpade adds that it shines a light on issues families often overlook.
The film is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and promises to mix an important message with solid entertainment.