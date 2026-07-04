Aggarwal cast as Mandodari in Tiwari's 'Ramayana' with limited scenes
Entertainment
Kajal Aggarwal is set to play Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor (Ram), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman).
She shared that her screen time in Part one will be brief since the story doesn't focus much on Lanka yet.
'Ramayana' 1st part releases Diwali 2026
Even with limited scenes, Kajal called the experience "wonderful" and said being part of something so culturally important felt deeply fulfilling. She also praised Yash's dedication on set.
Growing up watching Ramayana on TV, she feels a personal connection to the epic.
The first film drops Diwali 2026, with Part two following next year.