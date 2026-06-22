Aggarwal says she felt lonelier than ever despite 'Aashiqui' fame
Entertainment
Former actor Anu Aggarwal, who shot to fame with her debut in Aashiqui, just shared that even at her peak, she felt "lonelier than ever."
Despite all the love and attention, she struggled with emotional emptiness and wondered if there was more to life than just success.
Aggarwal credits yoga for self-discovery
Aggarwal reflected, "When everyone thought I had everything, I felt I had nothing."
Looking for clarity, she turned to yoga: what started as a simple experiment became a lifelong journey.
Now, she's focused on self-discovery and uses her platform to talk about issues like women's representation in films.