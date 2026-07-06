Aggarwal Talpade film 'The India Story' July 24 pending CBFC
The India Story, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, is ready to hit theaters worldwide on July 24, 2026, but it's still waiting for the green light from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Directed by Chettan DK and backed by Zee Studios and MIG Production & Studios, the film dives into how pesticides in farming can harm our health.
Research based film pending CBFC nod
Built on real research, The India Story wants to get people thinking about what's actually in their food and spark conversations around a big public health issue.
Even with its important message, the release is on hold until CBFC gives its nod.
Director Chettan DK summed it up: "All we ask is for the film to be given the opportunity to reach audiences."
The film will eventually be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.