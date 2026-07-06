Aggarwal Talpade film 'The India Story' July 24 pending CBFC

Research based film pending CBFC nod

Built on real research, The India Story wants to get people thinking about what's actually in their food and spark conversations around a big public health issue.

Even with its important message, the release is on hold until CBFC gives its nod.

Director Chettan DK summed it up: "All we ask is for the film to be given the opportunity to reach audiences."

The film will eventually be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.