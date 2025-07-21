Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara' shatters records for Bollywood debuts Entertainment Jul 21, 2025

Saiyaara, a new romantic musical directed by Mohit Suri and starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken off in a big way.

The film opened on July 18 with ₹21.25 crore and has made it to the ₹100 crore club worldwide—earning ₹37 crore on day three alone.

It's now set a new record for Bollywood debuts, overtaking Dhadak.