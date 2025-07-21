Next Article
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara' shatters records for Bollywood debuts
Saiyaara, a new romantic musical directed by Mohit Suri and starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has taken off in a big way.
The film opened on July 18 with ₹21.25 crore and has made it to the ₹100 crore club worldwide—earning ₹37 crore on day three alone.
It's now set a new record for Bollywood debuts, overtaking Dhadak.
'Saiyaara' takes the box office by storm
A wave of celebrity support has helped Saiyaara go viral—Karan Johar called out its storytelling and music, while Subhash Ghai praised its classic vibe.
Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also cheered on the debut performances.
All this buzz is turning Panday and Padda into names to watch as Saiyaara continues its winning streak at the box office.