Ahaan to undergo intense action training for YRF's next
What's the story
Ahaan Panday, the rising star of Bollywood, is set to start his action training for Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film with Yash Raj Films. The actor will undergo over 60 days of rigorous training to master raw action sequences. "Ahaan will need to prep in action for over 60 days to perfect the kind of raw action that Ali wants him to do on screen," a source told Pinkvilla.
Training details
Panday's training will involve various action disciplines
The source added, "Ahaan will have to train in various action disciplines to look like a brute force of nature when he unleashes his action avatar in Ali's film." "It is a pure coincidence that the date when he starts action training is his birthday (December 23)." "Ali is carefully working with Ahaan to unlock something that people can't even imagine." The director is keen on presenting Panday in a "jaw-dropping manner," similar to how he has presented other superstars.
Career highlight
Panday's debut film was a massive success
Panday, at just 27, has already delivered the all-time highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history with Saiyaara. His debut was compared to Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster launch in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which was released 25 years ago. Now, fans are excited for his second film, where he will be seen in an action-romance avatar. Panday will start shooting for Zafar's film in the UK in March 2026.