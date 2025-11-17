'Disgusting': Netizens angry with Mihir-Noina's leaked scene from 'Kyunki Saas...2'

Fan reactions

Fans demand justice for Tulsi amid Mihir-Noina controversy

Fans of the show are demanding that Tulsi should not forgive Mihir for his infidelity with Noina, his college friend. They have also been recalling a similar incident in the past when Mihir had an affair with Mandira and cheated on Tulsi. One user wrote, "This is heights of shame. Disgusting." Another one remarked, "This man was giving a lecture on sanskar, parampara, etc." Another said, "Tusi Mihir ke scenes chahiye Noina nahi. Don't make it a regular serial."