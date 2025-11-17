'Disgusting': Netizens angry with Mihir-Noina's leaked scene from 'Kyunki Saas...2'
What's the story
A recently leaked scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has ignited criticism among fans. The scene shows a seemingly drunk Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) hugging Noina (Barkha Bisht), which has led to accusations that the new season is straying too far from the original show's essence. The drama is currently focusing on an intriguing storyline where Angad (Rohit Suchanti) left Mitali (Aditi Sanwal) at the mandap to marry Vrinda (Tanisha Mehta), leaving Mihir disappointed.
Fan reactions
Fans demand justice for Tulsi amid Mihir-Noina controversy
Fans of the show are demanding that Tulsi should not forgive Mihir for his infidelity with Noina, his college friend. They have also been recalling a similar incident in the past when Mihir had an affair with Mandira and cheated on Tulsi. One user wrote, "This is heights of shame. Disgusting." Another one remarked, "This man was giving a lecture on sanskar, parampara, etc." Another said, "Tusi Mihir ke scenes chahiye Noina nahi. Don't make it a regular serial."
Show details
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' premiered in July
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, produced by Ektaa Kapoor, premiered on Star Plus and JioHotstar on July 29. The show features an ensemble cast including Smriti Irani, Upadhyay, Suchanti, Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi. Unlike the first season, which had over 1,800 episodes, this installment is planned as a limited series with only 150 episodes.