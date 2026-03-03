Ahaan Panday reveals he had a 'painful surgery' after 'Saiyaara'
What's the story
Ahaan Panday, who made his acting debut with the blockbuster film Saiyaara, has revealed that he underwent major shoulder surgery after the movie's release. In an interview with Esquire India, he described the procedure as "one of the most painful surgeries you can do," with a long recovery time. The decision to go under the knife was prompted by an old snowmobile accident injury that resulted in a shoulder subluxation.
Injury details
Doctor's warning didn't deter Panday from going ahead with surgery
Panday revealed that the snowmobile accident had a lingering effect on his fitness goals, especially while preparing for an action film. His doctor had cautioned that after surgery, his body would "reset to zero," making it "almost impossible" to attain the physique needed for his next project. However, he is happy he was able to "prove everyone wrong." Meanwhile, even after he spent months in a cast, it went largely unnoticed. He added, "I don't know how nobody realized!"
Future endeavors
On his upcoming projects
Having recovered and returned to training, Panday is now focused on his upcoming projects. He is set to appear next in an untitled film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. This action-packed project marks his second collaboration with the studio after Saiyaara, and filming has already begun. The film is expected to be a high-voltage action romance.