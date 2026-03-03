Ahaan Panday reveals he had a 'painful surgery' after 'Saiyaara'

Injury details

Doctor's warning didn't deter Panday from going ahead with surgery

Panday revealed that the snowmobile accident had a lingering effect on his fitness goals, especially while preparing for an action film. His doctor had cautioned that after surgery, his body would "reset to zero," making it "almost impossible" to attain the physique needed for his next project. However, he is happy he was able to "prove everyone wrong." Meanwhile, even after he spent months in a cast, it went largely unnoticed. He added, "I don't know how nobody realized!"