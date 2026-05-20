Ahaan Panday to shoot energetic dance number for YRF's next

Ahaan Panday , who became an internet sensation with his viral dance videos at his sister Alanna Panday's wedding back in 2023, will finally show off his moves on the big screen. According to a report by Mid-Day, he is set to shoot a high-energy dance number for his second film under Yash Raj Films (YRF) and director Ali Abbas Zafar . The song will be filmed in Manchester as part of the ongoing UK shooting schedule.

Dance preparation First time Panday will showcase his dancing skills A source told the portal, "Ahaan is going to can a dance number next month, prep for which is underway." "A four-day shoot for the song is being planned in Manchester. The sequence will show Ahaan in his effortless best and that's how Aditya Chopra and Ali want to present him onscreen." This will be the first time Panday showcases his dancing skills on screen, fulfilling fans' long-standing desire to see him as a larger-than-life hero.

Rehearsal schedule 'He will be presented like a star in the song' Another source said, per Filmfare, "Ahaan will rehearse the song during his off days in the UK and then shoot this song at the end of the shooting schedule in the country." "He is a superb dancer and he will be presented like a star in the song with a choreography that everyone dances to." "The idea is to make the song and the steps as viral as possible with the biggest Gen Z star of the country."

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