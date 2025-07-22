Next Article
Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' earns ₹105 crore in 4 days: Details
Mohit Suri's new film Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, dropped in theaters this Friday. The story follows Krish, a musician, and Vaani, a journalist dealing with early-onset Alzheimer's.
Even with big releases around, Saiyaara pulled in over ₹105 crore in just four days.
'Saiyaara' makes back its budget in 2 days
Saiyaara quickly made back its ₹45 crore budget—earning ₹48.25 crore domestically by day two.
By day three it had already crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide (including $2 million from overseas).
With a domestic total of ₹105.75 crore by day four, it's now among the top five biggest opening weekends for Indian films in 2025.
The film has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10
Audiences and critics are loving it: the film has an IMDb rating of 8.1/10 from over 27,000 votes.