Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' earns ₹105 crore in 4 days: Details

'Saiyaara' makes back its budget in 2 days

Saiyaara quickly made back its ₹45 crore budget—earning ₹48.25 crore domestically by day two.

By day three it had already crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide (including $2 million from overseas).

With a domestic total of ₹105.75 crore by day four, it's now among the top five biggest opening weekends for Indian films in 2025.