'Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai': Dulquer's rom-com arrives on Aha Tamil Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Looking for something light and fun to watch? "Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai," a new romantic comedy starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nikhila Vimal, just dropped on Aha Tamil.

The story follows Lallu, a middle-class painter whose life takes a turn when he falls for Diya after spotting her photo in the news.