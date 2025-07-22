Next Article
'Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai': Dulquer's rom-com arrives on Aha Tamil
Looking for something light and fun to watch? "Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai," a new romantic comedy starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nikhila Vimal, just dropped on Aha Tamil.
The story follows Lallu, a middle-class painter whose life takes a turn when he falls for Diya after spotting her photo in the news.
The film also stars Salim Kumar, Shoubin Shahir
With Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Shoubin Shahir, and Salim Kumar joining the cast, the film is all about Lallu's quirky adventure to find Diya—helped (and sometimes hindered) by his friends.
Expect plenty of humor and heart as the movie blends friendship with romance in some pretty unexpected ways.