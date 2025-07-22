'Not milky white...': Vaani Kapoor on colorism in Bollywood
Vaani Kapoor is speaking out about the colorism and body shaming she faced when starting out in Bollywood.
She remembers a filmmaker telling her she wasn't "milky white" enough for a role, but says she's stayed confident in her own skin.
'Wasn't fair...': Vaani recalls colorism
Vaani quickly ran into Bollywood's obsession with fair skin.
She shared, "A filmmaker had once said that I wasn't fair enough to land a role. He said that I wasn't 'milky white.'"
She was also told to lose weight
Vaani also dealt with people telling her to gain weight, but she's happy as she is: "I'm fit and healthy... I like who I am."
Her story shines a light on how colorism and body image pressures still shape the industry.
Vaani stars in Netflix's 'Mandala Murders'
Despite it all, Vaani keeps moving forward—she stars as an investigative officer in Netflix's Mandala Murders, dropping July 25.
The series dives into ritualistic murders and secret societies, with Surveen Chawla and Shriya Pilgaonkar joining the cast.