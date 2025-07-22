'Not milky white...': Vaani Kapoor on colorism in Bollywood

Vaani Kapoor is speaking out about the colorism and body shaming she faced when starting out in Bollywood. She remembers a filmmaker telling her she wasn't "milky white" enough for a role, but says she's stayed confident in her own skin.

'Wasn't fair...': Vaani recalls colorism Vaani quickly ran into Bollywood's obsession with fair skin.

She shared, "A filmmaker had once said that I wasn't fair enough to land a role. He said that I wasn't 'milky white.'"

She was also told to lose weight Vaani also dealt with people telling her to gain weight, but she's happy as she is: "I'm fit and healthy... I like who I am."

Her story shines a light on how colorism and body image pressures still shape the industry.