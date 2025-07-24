Next Article
Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara' shatters box office records, earns ₹153.25 crore
Saiyaara, a romantic musical drama directed by Mohit Suri and featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is having a dream run at the box office.
Released on July 18, it's already pulled in ₹153.25 crore within six days—starting strong with ₹21.5 crore on day one and keeping up the momentum all week.
'Saiyaara' breaks multiple records
On its fifth day alone, Saiyaara raked in ₹25 crore, overtaking this year's biggies like Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 to become 2025's top domestic earner so far.
It even outperformed recent Akshay Kumar releases and currently ranks fifth among Indian films worldwide this year, just behind hits like Chhaava.