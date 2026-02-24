'Ahaan-Shravari film' starts rolling in Mumbai
Entertainment
Ahaan Panday has started filming and Sharvari will join the Mumbai opening leg for Ali Abbas Zafar's latest action-romance, produced by Yash Raj Films.
This marks Panday's second film after his hit debut in Saiyaara (2025), and Zafar's timeline of collaboration with Yash Raj Films is not stated in the source.
Film to be shot extensively in London
Zafar is known for big movies like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, so expect a mix of intense action and romance.
Ahaan has been training hard in combat and weapons for the role.
Aaishvary Thackeray joins as the main villain, with major scenes set to be shot in Mumbai and London.
The film is eyeing an early 2027 release.