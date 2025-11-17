Ahan Shetty denies losing films over high entourage cost
What's the story
Actor Ahan Shetty has finally broken his silence on the rumors of high entourage costs affecting his career. The speculations suggested that he lost out on Sajid Nadiadwala's Sanki due to these costs, but Shetty has now clarified that these claims are untrue. "I know there were articles written about me saying my entourage cost was high and that's why certain films didn't happen, and none of that was true," he told Hindustan Times.
Industry challenges
Shetty emphasized resilience in the industry
Shetty stressed the importance of resilience in the film industry. "I knew that, people close to me knew that, and my producers knew that too." "But you just have to be thick-skinned in this industry. Going forward, it might get worse." "These things affect you, but you shouldn't let it bother you too much because everyone has the right to their own opinion and that's life. You learn from it and move on."
Personal struggles
Shetty's journey and self-doubt during the pandemic
Reflecting on his journey since the release of his debut film Tadap, Shetty admitted to facing self-doubt. Tadap (2021) was released during the COVID-19 pandemic when theaters were operating at reduced capacity. "When Tadap came out, there was still technically lockdown. We were at 50% occupancy in theaters, and a lot of theaters weren't even open," he recalled. "For the year after that...films weren't working, people weren't going into the theatres."
Career revival
'Ahan 2.0': Shetty's new beginning in the film industry
Despite the challenges, Shetty is now looking forward to his upcoming projects, including Border 2, releasing on January 22, 2026, and a film with Shaad Ali. He described this phase as "Ahan 2.0," a new beginning for him. "There was quite a long gap for me for various reasons, but this is definitely a new beginning and I am very excited for it," he said.