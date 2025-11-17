Ahan Shetty denies losing films over high entourage cost

Actor Ahan Shetty has finally broken his silence on the rumors of high entourage costs affecting his career. The speculations suggested that he lost out on Sajid Nadiadwala 's Sanki due to these costs, but Shetty has now clarified that these claims are untrue. "I know there were articles written about me saying my entourage cost was high and that's why certain films didn't happen, and none of that was true," he told Hindustan Times.

Industry challenges Shetty emphasized resilience in the industry Shetty stressed the importance of resilience in the film industry. "I knew that, people close to me knew that, and my producers knew that too." "But you just have to be thick-skinned in this industry. Going forward, it might get worse." "These things affect you, but you shouldn't let it bother you too much because everyone has the right to their own opinion and that's life. You learn from it and move on."

Personal struggles Shetty's journey and self-doubt during the pandemic Reflecting on his journey since the release of his debut film Tadap, Shetty admitted to facing self-doubt. Tadap (2021) was released during the COVID-19 pandemic when theaters were operating at reduced capacity. "When Tadap came out, there was still technically lockdown. We were at 50% occupancy in theaters, and a lot of theaters weren't even open," he recalled. "For the year after that...films weren't working, people weren't going into the theatres."