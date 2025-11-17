'Mango Pachcha' hits theaters this Sankranthi Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Get ready for Mango Pachcha, a new Kannada crime drama dropping on January 15, 2026—right in time for the Sankranthi festival.

Directed by first-timer Viveka and starring Sanchith Sanjeev in his debut lead role, the film is set in Mysuru, 2002.

Expect a mix of real events and fiction as it follows a young guy chasing his dreams.