'Mango Pachcha' hits theaters this Sankranthi
Entertainment
Get ready for Mango Pachcha, a new Kannada crime drama dropping on January 15, 2026—right in time for the Sankranthi festival.
Directed by first-timer Viveka and starring Sanchith Sanjeev in his debut lead role, the film is set in Mysuru, 2002.
Expect a mix of real events and fiction as it follows a young guy chasing his dreams.
Behind the scenes & what's special
Produced by Priya Sudeep, Karthik, and Yogi G Raj, Mango Pachcha also features Kajal Kunder, Jai Gopinath, and Mayur Patel.
The team went all out with music by Charan Raj and action from Ravi Varma and Real Satish.
Plus, Saregama India picked up the audio rights in a record deal for a debut film.