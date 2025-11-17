Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli cheer police for catching ibomma's mastermind

Big names from Telugu cinema—Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and director SS Rajamouli—met Hyderabad's Police Commissioner to thank him for arresting Immadi Ravi, the man behind the piracy site iBomma. Chiranjeevi said, "Piracy has been robbing the industry of huge revenues... Finally, he is behind bars."

How did this all go down? Rajamouli gave a shoutout to Telangana Police for tracking Ravi down in just two months.

Ravi was arrested on November 14 in Hyderabad after returning from France, where he had gone to finalize his divorce.

What was Ravi actually doing? Ravi ran iBomma and 65 other sites that leaked about 21,000 movies across languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and more.

The police seized hard drives full of movies and personal data from five million users.

Even though he tried hiding with offshore servers, ₹3 crore was frozen from his accounts.