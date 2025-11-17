'Me No Pause Me Play': Kamya Punjabi's film on menopause
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming Hindi feature film Me No Pause Me Play was released recently. The movie, which will be released on November 28, 2025, is a rare Indian cinematic venture that delves into the often-ignored subject of menopause. It presents menopause as a transformative and empowering phase in a woman's life. Our lead battles medical and social constraints that come with menopause and decides to run a mini-marathon.
Film adaptation
'Me No Pause Me Play' is based on a book
The film is an adaptation of Manoj Kumar Sharma's acclaimed book. Sharma not only wrote the screenplay but also produced the film. The story explores the emotional journey of women as they navigate through changes in their lives. Directed by Samar K Mukherjee, it features a star-studded cast including Kamya Punjabi, Deepshikha Nagpal, Sharma, Sudha Chandran, Aman Verma, and newcomer Amiee Misobbah.
Cultural impact
'Me No Pause Me Play' aims to challenge stereotypes
The film seeks to challenge long-standing stereotypes about aging and menopause. Director Mukherjee said, "This is more than a film about menopause. It's about reclaiming every stage of womanhood." Punjabi added, "Through this film, we're opening a dialogue that should have started long ago. Aging isn't decline. It's discovery." The movie promises to present this life-changing period in every woman's life, with the crass comments that they face and the apathy that they suffer.