'Me No Pause Me Play': Kamya Punjabi's film on menopause

The film is an adaptation of Manoj Kumar Sharma's acclaimed book. Sharma not only wrote the screenplay but also produced the film. The story explores the emotional journey of women as they navigate through changes in their lives. Directed by Samar K Mukherjee, it features a star-studded cast including Kamya Punjabi, Deepshikha Nagpal, Sharma, Sudha Chandran, Aman Verma, and newcomer Amiee Misobbah.

Cultural impact

'Me No Pause Me Play' aims to challenge stereotypes

The film seeks to challenge long-standing stereotypes about aging and menopause. Director Mukherjee said, "This is more than a film about menopause. It's about reclaiming every stage of womanhood." Punjabi added, "Through this film, we're opening a dialogue that should have started long ago. Aging isn't decline. It's discovery." The movie promises to present this life-changing period in every woman's life, with the crass comments that they face and the apathy that they suffer.