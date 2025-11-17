Roopal Tyagi and Nomish Bhardwaj set to tie the knot this December
TV actor Roopal Tyagi, known for Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Bigg Boss 9, just got engaged to longtime partner Nomish Bhardwaj.
The couple shared sweet proposal photos, with Roopal posting, "Just us... just right! YES.. Forever #RooNom #engaged #forevermine #aumnamahshivaya."
Their wedding is planned for December 5, 2025.
How they met—and a look at Roopal's past
Roopal and Nomish clicked right away after meeting through friends. While Nomish is from Mumbai but currently works in LA, their connection stayed strong across continents.
Before this, Roopal dated her co-star Ankit Gera and later Akhlaque Khan; she's kept things friendly with Akhlaque Khan.
Where's Roopal now?
After a busy run on TV shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Ranju Ki Betiyaan, Roopal took a break from acting earlier this year.
She hasn't ruled out coming back to the screen—so fans might see her again soon!