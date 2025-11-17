Who is Talha Anjum, Pakistani singer who waved Indian flag?
What's the story
Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum, the co-founder of the hip-hop music band Young Stunners, has been making headlines for waving the Indian flag during a recent concert in Nepal. The unexpected act has sparked widespread discussion on social media. In a video that surfaced online, Anjum (30) can be seen enthusiastically waving the flag while performing on stage. He later took to X to explain his actions and share his thoughts on art and borders.
Statement
'My heart has no place for hate...'
In a tweet, Anjum said, "My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders." "If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I'll do it again.. will never care about the media, the war-mongering governments and their propagandas." He added that Urdu rap is "borderless." His tweet received mixed reactions. One netizen said, "DESI HIP HOP OVER POLITICS" while another critcized his actions, saying, "Always supported you but you are wrong this time."
Career highlights
Anjum's musical journey and recent achievements
Anjum, born on October 3, 1995, in Karachi, Pakistan, is a prominent figure in the Urdu rap scene. He released his debut solo album Open Letter in 2023, which earned him two nominations at the 23rd Lux Style Awards. The following year, he released his second solo album, My Terrible Mind, with US-based label Mass Appeal. In December 2024, he made his acting debut in Kattar Karachi, a short film based on My Terrible Mind.
Statement
'I love my fans in India': Anjum's gratitude to fans
In a December 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Anjum spoke about his fans in India. He said, "The love, the support, all the messages, the comments that I get...I talk to some of my fans in India, and all the people that I get to meet from India when I'm in Europe or America, or Canada. I love you guys." "I love all my fans in India. I love all my fans in Pakistan. This is just a border thing."