Who is Talha Anjum, Pakistani singer who waved Indian flag?

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum, the co-founder of the hip-hop music band Young Stunners, has been making headlines for waving the Indian flag during a recent concert in Nepal . The unexpected act has sparked widespread discussion on social media. In a video that surfaced online, Anjum (30) can be seen enthusiastically waving the flag while performing on stage. He later took to X to explain his actions and share his thoughts on art and borders.

Statement 'My heart has no place for hate...' In a tweet, Anjum said, "My heart has no place for hate. My art has no borders." "If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy so be it. I'll do it again.. will never care about the media, the war-mongering governments and their propagandas." He added that Urdu rap is "borderless." His tweet received mixed reactions. One netizen said, "DESI HIP HOP OVER POLITICS" while another critcized his actions, saying, "Always supported you but you are wrong this time."

Career highlights Anjum's musical journey and recent achievements Anjum, born on October 3, 1995, in Karachi, Pakistan, is a prominent figure in the Urdu rap scene. He released his debut solo album Open Letter in 2023, which earned him two nominations at the 23rd Lux Style Awards. The following year, he released his second solo album, My Terrible Mind, with US-based label Mass Appeal. In December 2024, he made his acting debut in Kattar Karachi, a short film based on My Terrible Mind.