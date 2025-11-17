Tiger Shroff to lead Ram Madhvani's 'spiritual action thriller': Report

The source added, "Tiger Shroff will be undergoing extensive preparation for this ambitious film. It will go on floors in the second quarter of 2026." A major portion of the film will be shot in Japan . The makers are currently finalizing the leading female actor and another actor to play the antagonist's role.

Team enthusiasm

Shroff, Madhvani, and Jain excited about the project

The source also revealed that Shroff is "extremely excited" about the film as it will present him in a new light. "Ram Madhvani and Mahaveer Jain are also exhilarated about the project; they, along with their core team, right now are working on the first look." The first look of the film is expected to be unveiled soon, along with an official announcement.