Tiger Shroff to lead Ram Madhvani's 'spiritual action thriller': Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been roped in for a "spiritual action thriller" directed by Ram Madhvani, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film is part of a multi-film deal between Madhvani and producer Mahaveer Jain. A source told the portal that this project will see Shroff in a "never-seen-before avatar" and has potential appeal for global audiences.
Film details
'Shroff will be undergoing extensive preparation for this ambitious film'
The source added, "Tiger Shroff will be undergoing extensive preparation for this ambitious film. It will go on floors in the second quarter of 2026." A major portion of the film will be shot in Japan. The makers are currently finalizing the leading female actor and another actor to play the antagonist's role.
Team enthusiasm
Shroff, Madhvani, and Jain excited about the project
The source also revealed that Shroff is "extremely excited" about the film as it will present him in a new light. "Ram Madhvani and Mahaveer Jain are also exhilarated about the project; they, along with their core team, right now are working on the first look." The first look of the film is expected to be unveiled soon, along with an official announcement.
Director-producer history
Madhvani and Jain's previous successful stints
Madhvani is known for his National Award-winning film Neerja (2016) starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the thriller Dhamaka (2021) with Kartik Aaryan, and the internationally acclaimed series Aarya. Jain has produced films like Uunchai (2022), Naagzilla, White, and Yeh Prem Mol Liya.